Walmart looks to build new relationships on Roblox

Walmart looks to build new relationships on RobloxTechCrunch 09/27/2022
Walmart is looking to connect with younger consumers with “Walmart Land” and “Universe of Play” experiences on Roblox. “This is another step of reaching our customers in unexpected ways and in the places where they’re spending their time. We are excited to be one of the first major retailers to do this,” said William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S.
