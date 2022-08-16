Walmart+ members to get Paramount+ streaming as a perk

Retail News
Walmart+ members to get Paramount+ streaming as a perkThe Associated Press/ABC News 08/16/2022
Walmart has reached a deal to offer Paramount+ streaming programs to Walmart+ members at no additional charge to their annual or monthly subscription fees. The offer, which begins in April, will allow Walmart+ members to view programs that are part of Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and original programming such as “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “1883.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!