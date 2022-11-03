Walmart ordered to rehire associate with Down syndrome who was fired

Retail News
Walmart ordered to rehire associate with Down syndrome who was firedCNBC 03/10/2022
A federal judge has ordered Walmart to rehire a woman with Down syndrome who had been fired from her job at one of the chain’s stores. Walmart must also give her more than $50,000 in back pay and cover jury damages of $300,000. The court turned down the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s request to approve tighter scrutiny of Walmart’s labor practices over the next five years.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!