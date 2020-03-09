Walmart publishes hot toys list for Christmas

Retail News

USA Today

Walmart has posted a list of the “36 hottest toys” with expectations that the category will remain in heavy demand throughout the Christmas selling season. “Toys have really played a critical role in families over the last few months especially with everyone being at home a lot more,” said Erin Fish, Walmart merchandising director for girls fashion dolls. Among the toys making the retailer’s list for 2020 are Frozen 2, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol and Star Wars.