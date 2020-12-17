Walmart ranks number one in holiday curbside service in new survey

Retail News
Walmart ranks number one in holiday curbside service in new surveyChain Store Age 12/16/2020
According to a new Ipsos E-commerce Experience Report, Walmart is best overall in holiday curbside service. Features such as designated parking and clear pickup instructions help the retailer top the list. Target ranks number one in speed, while Nordstrom is best in contactless handoffs, and Kohl’s is tops in having items in-stock and available to be picked up.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!