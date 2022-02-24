Walmart says COVID-19 vaccines went to the ‘medically underserved’ areas

Retail News
Walmart says COVID-19 vaccines went to the ‘medically underserved’ areasForbes 02/23/2022
Walmart has issued a COVID-19 vaccine report that found that 80 percent of the shots administered by the retailer’s pharmacies were done in “medically underserved” areas of the country. The retailer said its “Get Out the Vaccine” campaign made use of partnerships in local communities to establish the need for residents to protect themselves.
Discussions
