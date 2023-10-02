Reuters
Walmart is undergoing a restructuring of job titles for its corporate staff in a bid to maintain competitiveness in the current job market. While some employees will receive new titles, their roles, responsibilities, and base pay will remain unchanged. The reclassification will take effect in November, with pay adjustments implemented in some cases, although stock option awards will either stay the same or increase for many employees.
