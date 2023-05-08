Walmart says it comes by its everyday low prices honestly

Retail News

Reuters

A new study of 589 name-brand grocery items across 34 product categories found that Walmart held its prices steady even as the inflation rate was up 7.5 percent. The retailer said the prices show the effectiveness of its everyday low-price strategy and the systems that support it. Others claim that Walmart’s prices are an indication of the sway it holds over product suppliers who are forced to give it better prices and terms to remain vendors.