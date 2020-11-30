Walmart says its Cyber Monday sale will be its ‘biggest’ yet

Retail News

USA Today

Scott McCall, chief merchandising officer for Walmart, said this year’s Cyber Monday event will offer the company’s “biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to-date.” The retailer, according to Mr. McCall, is ready to fulfill what it expects to be a record number of online orders for the sales promotion. “We know it will be another example of what we do best — offering customers convenient ways to shop for the best gifts at amazingly low prices,” he said.