Retail News

Walmart says its Cyber Monday sale will be its ‘biggest’ yet

USA Today 11/28/2020

Scott McCall, chief merchandising officer for Walmart, said this year’s Cyber Monday event will offer the company’s “biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to-date.” The retailer, according to Mr. McCall, is ready to fulfill what it expects to be a record number of online orders for the sales promotion. “We know it will be another example of what we do best — offering customers convenient ways to shop for the best gifts at amazingly low prices,” he said.

