Walmart seeks dismissal of FTC’s money transfer suit

Walmart seeks dismissal of FTC’s money transfer suitUSA Today 08/31/2022
Walmart has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accuses the company of allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists. The retailer said the suit is an “egregious instance of agency overreach.” The suit alleges that Walmart’s failure to secure its money transfer services had allowed “hundreds of millions of dollars” to be stolen from its customers.
