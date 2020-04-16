Walmart seeks to expedite delivery of government checks to unbanked customers

Retail News
Walmart seeks to expedite delivery of government checks to unbanked customersUSA Today 04/16/2020
Walmart has announced that new MoneyCard customers can direct deposit economic impact payments to their reloadable debit cards. The retailer said the entire process can be done online quickly. “We know getting immediate access to funds during this time of financial uncertainty is a priority for everyone – including the millions of customers who rely on our stores for essential financial services,” the retailer said in a statement.
