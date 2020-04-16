Retail News

Walmart seeks to expedite delivery of government checks to unbanked customers

USA Today 04/16/2020

Walmart has announced that new MoneyCard customers can direct deposit economic impact payments to their reloadable debit cards. The retailer said the entire process can be done online quickly.  “We know getting immediate access to funds during this time of financial uncertainty is a priority for everyone – including the millions of customers who rely on our stores for essential financial services,”  the retailer said in a statement.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!