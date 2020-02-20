Walmart sees grocery as its path to higher income consumers

Retail News
Walmart sees grocery as its path to higher income consumersCNBC 02/18/2020
Walmart executives claim the company’s selection of groceries, including organics and items such as prime beef, along with the convenience of in-store pickup and home delivery is attracting consumers with higher income levels. The chain believes that the inroads it is making to more affluent consumers in grocery will enable it to go more upscale in other categories, as well.
Discussions
