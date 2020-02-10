Walmart sells majority stake in Asda

Retail News
Walmart sells majority stake in AsdaBBC News 10/01/2020
Walmart has sold a majority stake in its Asda business for $8.8 to a group including Zuber and Mohsin Issa and TDR Capital. The sale by Walmart followed a rejection of a previous merger deal with Sainsbury’s by regulators in the UK. The new owners intend to pursue a convenience store expansion strategy recently put in motion by Asda.
