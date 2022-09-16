Walmart shoppers to pay higher prices for order substitutes

Retail News

Walmart customers may soon be paying more for items that are substituted for out-of-stock items in their online orders. The retailer has charged customers the lower price of the two items (the one in its inventory and the out-of-stock) when a substitution is required but will soon simply charge the price of the item that is in the final order. “Customers and members will receive updates about this change in the Walmart app at various points in their shopping experience,” the company said in a memo obtained by Business Insider.