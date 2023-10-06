Walmart Spark Delivery Drivers Say They Are Waiting Over an Hour To Pick up Orders — It’s the Latest Sign of Trouble for the Retailer’s Delivery Business

Drivers for Walmart’s Spark delivery service are reporting wait times of over an hour to pick up orders, leading to delayed deliveries and frustrated customers. Walmart’s Spark service has seen rapid growth, with the number of drivers tripling between mid-2022 and mid-2023. However, this expansion has come with challenges, including delayed orders and issues with drivers using multiple accounts, prompting Walmart’s CEO to express a preference for store associates over gig workers for deliveries.