Walmart starts trucker training program, raises pay for drivers

Retail News
Walmart starts trucker training program, raises pay for driversCNBC 04/07/2022
Walmart is launching a new training program for truck drivers in Delaware and Texas. The 12-week program, which will initially be open to supply chain associates working near the training centers, will lead to individuals earning a commercial driver’s license and driving for the retailer. Walmart is also raising pay for drivers who can now earn up to $110,000 working in their first year with the retailer.
