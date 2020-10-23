Walmart sues, says DOJ and DEA are passing the opioid buck

Retail News
Walmart sues, says DOJ and DEA are passing the opioid buckThe Associated Press/PBS 10/23/2020
Walmart is suing the government in a preemptive step to avoid paying a penalty for the alleged role its pharmacies are playing in the nation’s opioid crisis. Walmart is arguing in its suit that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency lacked both the regulatory and enforcement wherewithal to stop the spread and are instead looking to make the retailer the fall guy for their failings.
Discussions
