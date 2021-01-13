Walmart suspending donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the election

Retail News
Walmart suspending donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the electionThe New York Times 01/13/2021
Walmart is among the companies that have decided to suspend political donations to candidates for office who voted against certifying the results of the November presidential election last week. The retail giant’s political action committee donated $1.65 million last year, according to Open Secrets.
