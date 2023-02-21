Retail News

Walmart tempers outlook following strong holiday quarter

CNBC 02/21/2023

Walmart had a very good Christmas. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, at the retailer’s namesake chain increased 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter and comps at Sam’s Club jumped 12.2 percent. The retailer expects that sales will rise two to 2.5 percent this year with adjusted earnings per share falling between $5.90 and $6.05.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!