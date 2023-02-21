Walmart tempers outlook following strong holiday quarter

Retail News
Walmart tempers outlook following strong holiday quarterCNBC 02/21/2023
Walmart had a very good Christmas. Same-store sales, excluding fuel, at the retailer’s namesake chain increased 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter and comps at Sam’s Club jumped 12.2 percent. The retailer expects that sales will rise two to 2.5 percent this year with adjusted earnings per share falling between $5.90 and $6.05.
