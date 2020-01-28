Walmart testing higher minimum wage in 500 stores

Retail News

International Business Times

Walmart is raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12 in 500 stores as part of a new workflow pilot that will make changes to what is expected of store associates. The test will also include replacing some existing jobs such as customer service manager and assistant manager and replacing them with titles including academy trainer, team lead, coach and store lead. Walmart said the new structure is intended to provide associates with a more open path to career advancement.