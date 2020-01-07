Walmart to end sales of ‘All Lives Matter’ merch on its site

Retail News
Walmart to end sales of ‘All Lives Matter’ merch on its siteCBS News 07/01/2020
Walmart announced that it would pull any merchandise with the “All Lives Matter” slogan while continuing to sell items with “Blue Lives Matter” on it. The retailer said the intention between the ALM phrase was to minimize “the painful reality of racial inequity” in society expressed by supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.
