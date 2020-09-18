Walmart to give 165K employees a raise

Retail News

The Hill

Walmart is instituting a new pay structure that will raise the minimum wage of hourly associates working in team leadership positions $18 to $21. Team leaders in its Supercenters can go up to $30 an hour. The pay raises will go into effect in October. “We’re investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere,” COO Dacona Smith wrote on a company blog. “In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth.”