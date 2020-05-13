Walmart to hand out more bonuses to workers

Retail News

Newsweek

Walmart is spending more than $390 million in a new round of bonuses for full- and part-time workers employed as of June 5. Full-timers will receive $300 and part-timers will get $150 on June 25. “Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, president and chief executive of Walmart U.S. in a statement. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”