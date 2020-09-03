Walmart to hire more truck drivers to keep up with online sales

Retail News
Walmart to hire more truck drivers to keep up with online salesYahoo Finance 03/09/2020
Walmart, which already employs 9,000 truck drivers across the U.S., plans to add another 500 to its payroll in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington to keep up with continuing growth in online sales. The retailer is using high pay, an average of $87,000, to attract drivers to its fleet.
