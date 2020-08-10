Walmart to launch health insurance program

Retail News

The Motley Fool

Walmart is now an insurance broker, too. The world’s largest retailer announced that it is launching Walmart Insurance Services on Oct. 15. The health insurance unit, which is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will sell Medicare insurance plans from Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealth Group. “Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better,” the retailer said in a statement.