Walmart to launch health insurance program

Walmart to launch health insurance programThe Motley Fool 10/06/2020
Walmart is now an insurance broker, too. The world’s largest retailer announced that it is launching Walmart Insurance Services on Oct. 15. The health insurance unit, which is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will sell Medicare insurance plans from Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealth Group. “Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better,” the retailer said in a statement.
