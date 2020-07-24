Walmart to open more health clinics in Atlanta, Chicago and Jacksonville

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart has announced that it will open at least six new health clinics before the end of the year in the Atlanta area. The retailer also plans to open a clinic in Chicago this year and will open its first in Florida next year. The facilities, which offer primary care services, dental exams, lab tests and more, are part of Walmart’s plan to become a significant player in healthcare. The retailer will have 13 clinics open before the start of 2021.