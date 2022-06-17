Walmart to pay pharmacy techs more

Retail News
Walmart to pay pharmacy techs moreThe Wall Street Journal 06/17/2022
Walmart is raising pay for pharmacy technicians to an average of more than $20 an hour. It will also cover the costs for pharmacy technician certifications. “We are sending a strong signal to pharmacy technicians everywhere that Walmart is serious about attracting top talent and giving them the tools to build a successful career,” the company said.
