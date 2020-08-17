Walmart to stay open later

Retail News

CNN

Walmart has moved back its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at more than 4,000 of its 4,700 stores across the country. The retailer has said that the extra time will allow customers to spread out their shopping trips and help aid social distancing at a time when many states are seeing spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases. The retailer has said it will continue to maintain the same cleaning routine it has employed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.