Walmart tries to figure out its response to abortion issue

Walmart tries to figure out its response to abortion issueCNBC 07/05/2022
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company is working on its response to the outlawing of abortion in large parts of the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down decades of precedent in its decision to overturn Rowe v. Wade. “We are working thoughtfully and diligently to figure out the best path forward, guided by our desire to support our associates, all of our associates,” Mr. McMillon said in a memo to employees. “We will share details on our actions as soon as possible, recognizing that time is of the essence.”
