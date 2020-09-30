Walmart wants a stake in Tata’s super app

Retail News

Reuters

Walmart is talking with Tata Group about making an investment of up to $25 billion in the Indian corporate giant’s super app that will tie its consumer electronics, fashion, grocery, healthcare and insurance businesses together. “Tata already has a good reputation for its products and Walmart’s advanced technology and experience in the space will help with better distribution,” said Rajiv Frank, marketing and brand consultant at Brandtrotter. “There are still a lot of people in small-town India who don’t fully trust Amazon. Tata’s name will help [Walmart] with the trust factor.”