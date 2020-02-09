Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime to launch Sept. 15

Retail News
Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime to launch Sept. 15CNBC 09/01/2020
Walmart is launching Walmart+, a subscription service that offers free deliveries, discounts on fuel and access to a Scan & Go app in the chain’s stores. The service will cost members $98 a year or $12.95 a month. “We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else,” Walmart chief customer officer Janey Whiteside said. “We’re launching it to meet the needs of our customers, and it really was designed to make their busy lives easier.”
