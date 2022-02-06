Retail News

Walmart’s new corporate campus will include a Marriott hotel

Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazzette 06/02/2022

Walmart has signed a franchise agreement for Marriott to operate an AC Hotel by Marriott on the retailer’s new headquarters campus in Bentonville, AR. “The purposeful location of the hotel is yet another example of the Walmart campus integrating with the community,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate.

