Walmart’s new corporate campus will include a Marriott hotel

Retail News
Walmart’s new corporate campus will include a Marriott hotelNorthwest Arkansas Democrat Gazzette 06/02/2022
Walmart has signed a franchise agreement for Marriott to operate an AC Hotel by Marriott on the retailer’s new headquarters campus in Bentonville, AR. “The purposeful location of the hotel is yet another example of the Walmart campus integrating with the community,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!