Walmart’s private label cream cheese makes fastest-growing brand list

Business Insider 12/14/2022

Walmart’s Great Value cream cheese has been one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022, according to Morning Consult. “The fact that Great Value cream cheese is in our tracker this year… is an interesting confluence of factors that are all part of the story of what we’ve been seeing in terms of food and beverage trends this year,” said Emily Moquin, food and beverage analyst at Morning Consult.

