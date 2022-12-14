Walmart’s private label cream cheese makes fastest-growing brand list

Retail News
Walmart’s private label cream cheese makes fastest-growing brand listBusiness Insider 12/14/2022
Walmart’s Great Value cream cheese has been one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022, according to Morning Consult. “The fact that Great Value cream cheese is in our tracker this year… is an interesting confluence of factors that are all part of the story of what we’ve been seeing in terms of food and beverage trends this year,” said Emily Moquin, food and beverage analyst at Morning Consult.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!