Warehouses are transforming NYC’s neighborhoods

Retail News

The New York Times

Distribution and fulfillment centers are popping up all over New York City and its metropolitan area to help meet the demand for deliveries in this e-commerce market of 20.1 million people. Demand for warehouse space in the region has gone through the roof. “I’ve been doing this for 30-some-odd years, and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Rob Kossar, a vice chairman at JLL. “In order for tenants to secure space, they are having to negotiate leases with multiple landlords on spaces that aren’t even available. It’s insane what they are having to do.”