Washington AG seeks to stop $4 billion divided payment to Albertsons’ shareholders

Washington AG seeks to stop $4 billion divided payment to Albertsons’ shareholdersThe Seattle Times 11/02/2022
Bob Ferguson, the attorney general for Washington state, yesterday filed a suit to stop Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders as part of its proposed merger deal with Kroger. “Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” said Mr. Ferguson.
