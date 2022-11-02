Retail News

Washington AG seeks to stop $4 billion divided payment to Albertsons’ shareholders

The Seattle Times 11/02/2022

Bob Ferguson, the attorney general for Washington state, yesterday filed a suit to stop Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders as part of its proposed merger deal with Kroger. “Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” said Mr. Ferguson.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!