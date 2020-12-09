Watchdog group says Amazon price gouged customers during the pandemic

Retail News

Bloomberg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Public Citizen has issued a report that claims that Amazon.com inflated the price of hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and other essential products in the months following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The group claims that price gouging wasn’t limited to third-party sellers on the platform but that Amazon engaged in the same practice. Amazon denied the report’s findings, and a spokesperson said, “Our systems are designed to offer customers the best available online price and if we see an error, we work quickly to fix it.”