Wawa to pay former workers for forcing them to sell shares

Retail News

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Wawa has agreed to pay $21.6 million to as many of 10,000 retirees to settle a complaint that the convenience store chain forced them to sell shares in the company that had been promised as part of their retirement savings. The agreement follows a case in 2018 in which Wawa agreed to pay $25 million to settle a similar suit brought by 1,200 former managers and senior executives.