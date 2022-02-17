Wayfair names Nike and Target vet as chief global supply chain officer

Retail News
Wayfair names Nike and Target vet as chief global supply chain officerFurniture Today 02/16/2022
Wayfair has hired Sean Halligan as its chief global supply chain officer. Mr. Halligan will oversee the expansion of the retailer’s fulfillment and delivery network and other initiatives aimed at optimizing its supply chain performance. He has worked for over two decades in supply chain positions for Cardinal Health, Nike and Target.
