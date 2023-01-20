Wayfair to cut more jobs

Retail News

Boston Globe

Wayfair cut five percent of its workforce in August and now plans to announce another round of layoffs as early as today after sales fell 13 percent for the first nine months of 2022 compared to a year earlier. Niraj Shah, the furniture retailer’s CEO, in November told analysts that more cuts would be coming. “We decided to be very aggressive around making sure that we’re not carrying any excess costs that forces to either drive up retails or not have the profit profile we want to have,” he said.