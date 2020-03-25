Wegmans customer arrested for terroristic threats after coughing on associate

Retail News

NJ Advance Media/NJ.com

An associate at the Wegmans store in Manalapan, NJ asked a customer who was standing too close to her and an open display of prepared foods to step back. Instead, the customer identified as George Falcone of Freehold, allegedly “stepped forward to within three feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed,” according to law enforcement authorities. After coughing, Mr. Falcone laughed and said he was infected with the coronavirus. The same man later told two other Wegmans associates they “are lucky to have jobs.” Mr. Falcone was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and harassment.