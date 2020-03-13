Wegmans funded anti-Whole Foods groups

Retail News

RochersterFirst.com

Two groups opposed to a proposed Whole Foods development in Brighton, NY received funding from Wegmans. The development has been held up in court cases for years. A spokesperson for the family-owned grocery chain said, “Wegmans is one of several hundred residents and businesses whose legitimate concerns about the Daniele Family Companies’ Monroe Avenue project were largely ignored. We were asked by these groups to help support legal action to correct the traffic congestion and safety problems that will result from this project.”