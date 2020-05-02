Wendy’s goes big and nationwide with breakfast menu

Retail News
Wendy’s goes big and nationwide with breakfast menuUSA Today 02/04/2020
Wendy’s is expanding its breakfast menu to restaurants nationwide after a successful 300 location test. “People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s U.S. president and chief commercial officer, in a statement.
Discussions
