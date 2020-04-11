White House bypassed FDA to distribute ineffective COVID-19 Rx to pharmacies

Retail News

The Washington Post

Internal White House documents obtained as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request show that the Trump administration went around the Food and Drug Administration and established safety controls to distribute hydroxychloroquine to pharmacies around the U.S. The Trump administration, led by trade advisor Peter Navarro, pushed the distribution, although there was no scientific evidence to support its use as a COVID-19 treatment and there was evidence the drug could be harmful to some patients, particularly those with coronary issues. The White House ordered the distribution of 23 million hydroxychloroquine tablets taken from the Strategic National Stockpile to a dozen states.