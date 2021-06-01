Whole Foods CEO criticized for simplistic healthcare answers

Retail News

CNBC

Whole Foods CEO John Mackay said that changes in lifestyle habits are the “best solution” for avoiding the need for healthcare. Mr. Mackay pointed to statistics that show that Americans suffer from chronic conditions that could be avoided if they just ate better and exercised more. Mr. Mackey, who strongly and publicly opposed the Affordable Care Act, was criticized for failing to take into consideration factors including genetics, exposure to toxic chemicals, economic conditions and other factors in stating his case.