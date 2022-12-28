Why Google execs are nibbling their nails over ChatGPT

Retail News

Android Headlines

ChatGPT is a next-generation chat bot app produced by the OpenAI research lab, and some say it could disrupt an array of business processes and offerings in the way the web browser, iPhone and, ironically, Google’s search engine once did. We say ironic because, following ChatGPT’s release a few weeks ago, Google management issued a “code red,” signaling serious concern that the new app could largely replace the need for traditional search results — thus, disrupting the disruptor. The AI-driven ChatGPT app is able to answer questions in simple sentence form, potentially obviating the need to scan through search listings and, consequently, destroying the market for search ads.