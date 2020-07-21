Winn-Dixie changes stance to require face masks in stores

Retail News

CBS News

Winn-Dixie, which originally said that, to avoid causing friction with customers, it would not mandate face masks in its stores, has reversed its position and will require shoppers to wear face coverings to be admitted to its 550 stores beginning on Monday, July 27. “We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline associates,” a spokesperson said in an email to CBS News.