Winn-Dixie opening four new stores

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced that it plans to open four new stores in Florida on Nov. 11. “We’ve expanded our product assortments in these new stores to ensure our customers have fresh, quality products at the right price for every meal,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “As we expand our footprint, we are able to support more communities throughout Florida and be the grocer our customers and communities can always count on.”