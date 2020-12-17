Winter could be even worse for battered restaurant industry

Retail News
Winter could be even worse for battered restaurant industryUSA Today 12/17/2020
With indoor dining banned in many locales, restaurateurs are worried that outdoor dining, even with heaters and pods, won’t fly when the weather is really cold. Operators have to invest in more equipment, while industry sales have fallen for the last two months, some customers haven’t come back, and compliance issues further complicate things.
