Winter could be even worse for battered restaurant industry

USA Today 12/17/2020

With indoor dining banned in many locales, restaurateurs are worried that outdoor dining, even with heaters and pods, won’t fly when the weather is really cold. Operators have to invest in more equipment, while industry sales have fallen for the last two months, some customers haven’t come back, and compliance issues further complicate things.

