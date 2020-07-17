Woman wants half of 100K raised for barista she tried to shame on Facebook

Retail News

USA Today

Amber Lynn Giles posted a photo of a Starbucks barista after he refused her service if she did not put on a face mask. Her attempt to shame him backfired and caused those sympathetic to the barista to start a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $100,000 for him. Now, Ms. Giles, who refused to wear the mask in defiance of a local mandate in San Diego, wants half of the funds raised. The woman claims that the barista’s request that she wear a mask was an act of discrimination.