Women increasingly heading large retail companies

Women increasingly heading large retail companiesCNBC 12/28/2020
A record 41 female CEOs will soon be in charge at Fortune 500 companies and ten of them will be in the retail industry, as Lauren Hobart takes charge at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Females are also in charge at Kohl’s, Gap, Best Buy, CVS Health, JC Penney, Tapestry and others. The industry also has nearly one-third female board members.
